PETALING JAYA: The Kedah Veterinary Services Department (DVS) has euthanised two Rottweilers responsible for attacking five people in Taman Desa Bidara, Kuala Ketil, on Tuesday.

Kedah DVS director Dr Shaharul Amar Talib stated that officers inspected the owner’s residence following reports of the attack.

ALSO READ: Baling dog bite case: Owner agrees to euthanise two Rottweiler dogs

“We found two adult male Rottweilers that had not been neutered and were difficult to approach.

“However, the owner cooperated, voluntarily surrendering the dogs and agreeing to have them put down,“ he told New Straits Times.

The dogs were put to sleep yesterday, and samples were sent to the Bukit Tengah Veterinary Laboratory in Penang for rabies testing.

Taman Desa Bidara Rukun Tetangga (KRT) chairman Abdulazim Abdul Hamid, 57, expressed appreciation for the swift action.

“We, the community, are grateful to the authorities for handling this responsibly. We hope this never happens again,“ he said.

He also urged authorities to address the growing presence of stray dogs in the area.

“There are too many roaming around. The municipal council should take immediate action to remove them,“ he added.

The peaceful neighbourhood turned chaotic on Tuesday when the Rottweilers broke free and attacked five people, including an elderly woman, at different locations.

Baling district officer Yazlan Sunardie Che Yahaya revealed that the same dogs had bitten a man the previous year.