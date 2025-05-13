KUALA SELANGOR: The Selangor government is ready to act as a mediator to coordinate negotiations between the victims of the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire incident in Subang Jaya and insurance companies.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this matter is among the issues to be discussed with the state disaster unit in a meeting to be held this afternoon.

“The state government might be able to act as a mediator because this involves an agreement between two parties, namely the insurance company and the policyholder. The state government is ready to help but we will resolve the fundamental issues first,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after the handover ceremony of the Raw Water Guarantee Scheme (SJAM) Package A and Package C here today.

Amirudin said the meeting will also focus on several cases involving victims who still have not received the housing rental assistance provided by the Selangor government, mostly due to insufficient documentation.

Previously, the media reported that some residents affected by the fire incident on April 1 claimed to be facing various challenges, especially in their efforts to claim insurance compensation for their homes and vehicles more than a month after the unfortunate incident occurred.

Topaz Putra Heights Residents’ Association secretary Lau Cheng Chew was reported to have said that residents expressed their disappointment when they found that the amount of claims approved by the insurance company was low, despite their homes and vehicles being exposed to high heat for nearly eight hours.