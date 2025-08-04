KUALA LUMPUR: Vehicle management company, Spanco today sponsored 55 units of motorcycles for victims of the gas pipeline explosion incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya at a cost of RM5,000 per unit.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the actual selling price of each motorcycle was RM5,800 but Yamaha agreed to reduce the price to RM5,000.

He said most of the recipients were residents of Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru since many motorcycle damage cases were recorded in the area.

“Of course this helps them because motorcycles are not only their mode of transportation as some people also need motorcycles to earn a living.

“So this is another way for us to help them return to normal life as soon as possible,“ he told reporters after the handover of the motorcycles at Putra Heights here today.

Loke said the sponsorship included motorcycle road tax registration and insurance for the first year.

“In the grant, their names are already registered as the owners. So they don’t have to pay anything,“ he said.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire incident at 8.10 am last Tuesday resulted in flames rising more than 30 metres high with temperatures reaching over 1,000 degrees Celsius and took almost eight hours to be completely extinguished.