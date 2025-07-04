KUALA LUMPUR: Entering the seventh day of the gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, authorities are continuing work to drain stagnant water from the crater on ‘ground zero’ following persistent rain over the past few days.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said that water removal operations are actively ongoing after rainfall last night caused a slight increase in the water level in the crater.

“Although there has been a minor rise in accumulated water, the situation remains under control and pumping activities are proceeding smoothly,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

It is learned that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain is scheduled to visit the Incident Command Post (PKTK) in Putra Heights later today.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department Director-General Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad, confirmed that two water pumping machines are stationed at the scene and ready to operate whenever needed.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire at 8.10 am last Tuesday saw flames rising more than 30 metres high with the temperature reaching 1,000 degrees Celsius.

It took almost eight hours to completely extinguish the fire. A total of 148 houses were damaged, but could still be occupied after repaid, while 87 houses are damaged beyond repair.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry, 38 out of the 146 victims of the fire are still undergoing treatment, with 18 of them in government hospitals and the remaining 20 at private health facilities. None of the victims are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and no fatalities have been reported.