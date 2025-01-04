KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad commended the authorities for their swift response to the gas pipeline blaze at Jalan Putra Harmoni, Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, today.

In a Facebook post this evening, he expressed gratitude to the Royal Malaysia Police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the National Disaster Management Agency, the Prime Minister’s Department, and the Health Ministry (MOH).

He also thanked medical professionals, particularly those from nearby private clinics and hospitals, for their immediate assistance to the victims.

“Our healthcare system must operate with a whole-of-nation approach (#WholeOfNation), where public, private, and third-sector institutions collaborate to deliver the best possible care,“ he said.

While MOH had anticipated emergency scenarios, he said the fire still posed challenges to the response teams, particularly in handling burn injuries.

As of 4 pm, 28 victims were receiving treatment at Hospital Sultan Idris Shah, Serdang, 24 at Hospital Cyberjaya, 13 at Hospital Putrajaya and two at Hospital Ampang.

Another 37 were treated at private hospitals, with 22 at Subang Jaya Medical Centre, eight at Subang Medical Centre, five at Avisena Hospital, and one at Thomson Hospital, while 41 individuals have been discharged.