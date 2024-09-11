Putrajaya Festival of Ideas 2024 boosts Malaysia’s image as intellectual excellence centre

PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya Festival of Ideas 2024 to be held at Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) here from Nov 27 to 29 ia aimed at empowering higher education and strengthening Malaysia’s image as a centre of excellence for intellectual discourse and innovation.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the festival will assemble experts, policy makers, academicians and the community in general on a prestigious platform to discuss innovative ideas as well as solutions to current challenges confronting the country and world.

“The festival is also organised to revive the glory of cultural excellence and produce a community which appreciates knowledge.

“All ideas and researches are brought and gathered in one platform to share the country’s success with the world community and frame the country’s future through “The Malaysian Success Story” and elevate Putrajaya as a “City of Ideas”, he said at the Putrajaya Festival of Ideas 2024 roadshow in here today.

The text of Zambry’s speech was read by the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang.

According to Zambry, the festival will encourage innovation and creative solutions to address global challenges such as economic inequality, sustainable development and climate change.

“This is the time to mobilise major changes in line with Malaysia’s role as a leader in achieving world prosperity.

“This festival will be a catalyst for innovation, not only has an impact on Malaysia but also on a global level,“ he said.

He said the Putrajaya Festival of Ideas will be the starting point for an annual event that will strengthen Malaysia’s image as a country based on knowledge and innovation, in line with the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI and the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“It will also be a platform for us to explore new opportunities in the fields of education, technology, and economy to further contribute to the well-being and prosperity of the country,“ he said.

Met by reporters after the ceremony, Zaini said KPT is aiming for 500,000 people to attend the first Putrajaya Festival of Ideas.

“We will discuss development ideas in addition to hearing success stories from figures in related fields,“ he said.