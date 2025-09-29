Putrajaya Festival of Ideas 2025 expands nationwide across all states

PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya Festival of Ideas 2025 will expand nationwide across all 13 states throughout October, the Higher Education Ministry announced today.

This year’s festival will tour public universities while integrating polytechnics and community colleges across the country.

The main event will be held at Putrajaya International Convention Centre from November 4 to 8.

“With the theme ‘MADANI: Shaping the Future, Realising Ideas’, Putrajaya FOI 2025 is a manifestation of a whole-of-government collaboration,” MOHE said in a statement.

The festival involves multiple ministries, agencies and industries to generate intellectual discourse and innovations for public sharing.

Putrajaya FOI 2025 will feature various high-impact programmes including conferences, forums and exhibitions.

Engagement sessions will focus on higher education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship development.

“A special space will also be provided for students to showcase their creativity and innovations,” the ministry added.

This dedicated area will offer bold and fresh perspectives for Malaysia’s future development.

The festival aligns with the Malaysia MADANI agenda to strengthen human capital development.

It aims to enhance collaboration between higher learning institutions, industry partners and local communities.

The initiative will accelerate Malaysia’s progress as a regional knowledge and innovation hub.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the festival’s opening ceremony on November 5.

A Royal Address is also planned as part of the Putrajaya FOI 2025 programme schedule.

Now in its second year, the festival serves as a platform for exchanging innovative ideas.

It provides a key avenue for realising knowledge-based solutions for national advancement.

The ministry expressed confidence in the festival’s role in supporting national well-being through creativity-based approaches. – Bernama