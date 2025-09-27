Putrajaya monorail bridge to become pedestrian walkway by Jan 2026

PUTRAJAYA: The long-abandoned Putrajaya Monorail bridge will be transformed into a pedestrian walkway and cycling path by January 2026.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa confirmed the repurposing project after receiving numerous public suggestions.

“Alhamdulillah, after 20 years, and under the MADANI Government, this issue has finally been resolved,” she stated in a speech delivered at the Putrajaya Carnival 2025.

Her speech text was read by Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud during the event.

Dr Zaliha expressed confidence that the revamped bridge would become a major tourist attraction offering stunning views of Putrajaya Lake.

Regarding the Moroccan Pavilion at the Botanical Gardens, she has instructed relevant agencies to develop new ideas to enhance its function.

“This is part of implementing the Baukultur (building culture) concept, inspired by my recent visit to Italy,” she explained.

She believes these initiatives will attract more visitors and positively impact the local economy.

Meanwhile, Fadlun informed reporters that the government has allocated 15 million ringgit for the bridge upgrade.

He confirmed the project is progressing steadily and is now 50% complete.

“Work is currently underway and is expected to be completed by December,” he added.

Only the bridge connection, ramp, and finishing touches remain to be done.

The 200-metre bridge will be restricted to bicycles only due to its original load capacity designed for a monorail system.

The Putrajaya Carnival 2025 has been rebranded from its previous name to feature a refreshed lineup of activities.

This two-day event includes over 60 community, sports, cultural, and lifestyle activities aimed at promoting urban sustainability.

Held at the Presint 18 Futsal Complex, the carnival aligns with efforts to position Putrajaya as a progressive and liveable city. – Bernama