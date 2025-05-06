PUTRAJAYA: Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan has been tasked with taking further action following the announcement by Singaporean authorities regarding the acquisition of two plots of land owned by the Malaysian government in Woodlands.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the matter was discussed during today’s Cabinet meeting following media reports yesterday about the actions of the republic’s authorities.

“The Cabinet discussed this issue, and the Finance Minister II has been assigned to undertake several follow-up actions,” he said at a weekly press conference here today.

Yesterday, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) announced plans to acquire two plots of land owned by the Malaysian government for the redevelopment and expansion of the Woodlands Checkpoint (WCP).

In a joint statement, the SLA and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the two plots, with a total area of about 0.79 hectares, are located near the central area of the redevelopment site and will be acquired by the Singapore government.

According to the statement, both plots are overgrown and unused. The SLA and ICA said they will work closely with the Malaysian government throughout the acquisition process.

In another development, Fahmi said the issue of drone mobility is being followed up by the Transport Ministry (MoT) to formulate clearer policies and guidelines on their use.

He said the matter was raised by Transport Minister Anthony Loke during today’s Cabinet meeting.

“Time is needed for MoT to review the amended policies and provide updates, particularly regarding the use of drones within certain limits and other aspects,” he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, speaking at the 6th Series of the Malaysia Madani Scholars’ Forum, said the government would review policies on low-altitude airspace usage and drone mobility during the Cabinet meeting (today).

Anwar said drone operations are currently limited to rural areas but acknowledged the need for further study on the matter.