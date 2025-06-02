Putrajaya, three states achieve zero hardcore poverty last year

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI government’s efforts to eliminate hardcore poverty have made significant strides, with three states and one federal territory successfully recording zero cases of hardcore poverty last year.

According to the Ministry of Economy, data from the National Poverty Data Bank up to Dec 31 reveals that the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Perlis have achieved zero hardcore poverty, with 1,793 households nationwide classified as hardcore poor.

“Currently, the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur holds the highest number of hardcore poor households, with 507, followed by Kedah (314), Johor (298), Selangor (168), and Terengganu (124).

“Other states show the following numbers: Kelantan (81), Sabah (80), Penang (67), Perak (57), Pahang (46), Federal Territory of Labuan (43), and Sarawak (eight),” the ministry said in a written reply on the Parliament portal today.

The ministry was replying to a question from Datuk Abdul Khalib Abdullah (PN-Rompin) regarding the latest statistics on hardcore poverty by states and whether the government would meet its target of eradicating hardcore poverty in certain states by the end of 2024.

It also emphasised that the government would continue to intensify efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty in other states through medium and long-term initiatives aligned with the MADANI Economic Framework: Empowering the People.

These initiatives include raising the incomes of targeted groups, creating employment opportunities to enhance the living standards of the poor, improving access to social support such as education, healthcare, and housing, and strengthening the resilience and well-being of poor households.