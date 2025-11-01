SEPANG: The use of the Quick Response (QR) code system through the MyBorderPass application will be extended to ASEAN travellers departing Malaysia.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that it was the responsibility of the Immigration Department to ensure smooth arrival and departure processes at the country’s main entry points, given Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chairman this year.

“Malaysia is serving as ASEAN Chairman this year. It is the responsibility of the Home Ministry (KDN), particularly the Immigration Department, as directed by the Prime Minister, to ensure seamless operations at all major entry points.

“This year, we will host nearly 400 meetings at officer, senior officer, ministerial, and heads of state levels, managed by Wisma Putra and KDN.

“For the entry process, they (ASEAN travellers) use the usual system, but for the exit process, we allow them to use the QR code,” he told reporters after inspecting the MyBorderPass QR Code Gate operations and Smart Q System implementation at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 here today.

Saifuddin Nasution said that at the moment, the QR code system could only be used by Malaysians for entry and exit at KLIA Terminals 1 and 2.

He added that, as of now, 40 QR code autogate units had been installed - 20 units at KLIA Terminal 1 and 20 at Terminal 2 - for arrivals and departures, with an installation cost of RM19.2 million.

“To date, 400,000 Malaysians have downloaded the MyBorderPass application to facilitate the use of the QR code clearance system.

“Users only need to log in, and this system enables clearance to be completed (with an average of four seconds),” he said, adding that travellers were still required to carry their passports, but no manual stamping would be done because the information is stored electronically.

According to him, so far, 55,000 users had been recorded using the system within 11 days since its launch on Jan 1.

Saifuddin Nasution said that the government planned to expand the QR code system to other major international airports, including those in Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, and Langkawi.

Sharing his experience with the QR code system, Saifuddin Nasution said that immigration clearance was completed in just four seconds, compared to the usual 15 to 25 seconds with conventional automatic gates.

He said this before leaving for Abu Dhabi this morning, where he was scheduled to join the Prime Minister on an official visit.