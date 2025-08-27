Quake felt in Johor, southern Pahang

PETALING JAYA: A weak earthquake struck Johor this morning, with tremors reported in several parts of the state and in southern Pahang.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the quake, which measured 3.2 on the Richter scale, occurred at 8.59am at coordinates 2.33°N, 102.79°E.

“The epicentre was located 18km south of Segamat, Johor, at a depth of 10km. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” the department said in a statement on Facebook.

This is the third seismic event detected in Johor over the past week.

The first was a 4.1-magnitude earthquake recorded at 6.13am on Aug 24, with its epicentre 5km west of Segamat at a depth of 10km.

The tremors were felt in Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and southern Pahang.

A second, weaker quake measuring 2.8 struck at 9am the same day, about 28km north-west of Kluang, Johor.