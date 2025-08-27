Segamat earthquake causes no damage as authorities monitor key facilities

SEGAMAT: No damage or casualties have been reported following a mild 3.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Segamat this morning, though authorities continue monitoring the situation closely.

Segamat District Officer Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi confirmed the epicentre was detected near the Segamat area, with tremors felt by residents across the district and several other areas in Johor and southern Pahang.

“The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) is monitoring the situation, while the security authorities and relevant agencies are carrying out further monitoring to ensure conditions in Segamat remain safe, particularly for the public,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Ezzuddin, who also chairs the Segamat District Disaster Management Committee, advised the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

“The public is advised to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and obtain the latest updates through official channels such as MetMalaysia and related government agencies,” he added.

He urged residents to report any emergency incidents to authorities, with the committee providing regular updates to ensure community safety and wellbeing.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the state government has initiated immediate monitoring of all key facilities.

“The Johor government, through technical agencies such as the Public Works Department, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage and the Johor Water Regulatory Body, will continue to monitor the condition of bridges, roads, dams and other key facilities to ensure that all remain safe and in good condition,” he stated.

Mohamad Fazli confirmed that Petronas will submit reports on their assets and facilities within the affected radius while advising the public to stay away from high-rise buildings temporarily.

“Let us all pray that we will always be protected from any disaster,” he added, emphasising that public safety remains the top priority.

MetMalaysia reported the minor earthquake struck Segamat at 8.59 am, marking the second tremor in three days following a 4.1-magnitude quake on August 24.

The earlier earthquake at 6.13 am in Segamat was followed by a second tremor at 9 am in Yong Peng, registering a magnitude of 2.8 at a depth of 10 kilometres. – Bernama