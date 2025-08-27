Invictus Blue wins Growth Agency of the Year at MSA 2025

MALAYSIAN communications agency Invictus Blue has emerged as the standout performer at the MSA Awards 2025, securing an impressive 12 awards and establishing itself as the #1 local agency of the night. The achievement marks a significant milestone for the independent agency, which has transformed challenges into competitive advantages through strategic innovation and bold expansion.

Historic Achievement and Regional Expansion

The agency’s crowning moment came with the prestigious Gold for Growth Agency of the Year, cementing its position as Malaysia’s leading independent communications firm. This victory coincides with a historic milestone – Invictus Blue becoming the first local independent agency to establish operations in Indonesia, signaling its ambitious push into Southeast Asian markets.

“The journey as a local, independent agency is never easy – we are often invisible in tough competitions,“ said Jo Yau, Group CEO of Invictus Blue. “Yet it is precisely this adversity that shaped our hunger to grow. We made progress non-negotiable, doubled down on custom media tech, and invested in our people.”

AI Leadership Drives Competitive Edge

Central to Invictus Blue’s success is its pioneering adoption of artificial intelligence in media technology. The agency successfully defended its Gold in Best Use of AI for the second consecutive year, demonstrating sustained innovation beyond industry-standard data-driven approaches.

Rather than merely collecting data, Invictus Blue has developed AI capabilities that actively listen, plan, and optimize campaigns at scale. This technological advancement has positioned the agency at the forefront of performance-driven media, setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Grand Prix Recognition in Influencer Marketing

Adding to its impressive haul, Invictus Blue claimed the prestigious Grand Prix in Best Use of Influencer Marketing, alongside a Gold in the same category. This double recognition underscores the agency’s strategic mastery in leveraging social media personalities to create authentic brand connections.

Comprehensive Award Portfolio

The agency’s 12 awards span multiple categories, showcasing its versatility across different marketing disciplines:

-Gold for Growth Agency of the Year

-Grand Prix and Gold for Best Use of Influencer Marketing

-Gold for Best Use of AI (second consecutive year)

-Gold for Best Use of Radio/Audio

Multiple Silver awards in MarTech, Branded Entertainment, and Search Marketing

Bronze recognitions in Performance Media and Outdoor/Programmatic advertising

Strategic Investment in Human Capital

Keith Miranda, President of Invictus Blue, attributed the success to the agency’s investment in talent development through their TrueBlue Training program. “By blending innovation, culture, and people empowerment, we’ve rebuilt a team that is stronger, faster, and bolder,“ Miranda explained.

The program develops versatile, cross-disciplinary planners capable of navigating complex marketing challenges across multiple channels and platforms.

Building the Agency of the Future

With over three decades of experience and 100% local talent, Invictus Blue has positioned itself as a fully integrated Malaysian-owned communications agency serving leading brands across banking, telecommunications, retail, automotive, and government sectors.

The Indonesian expansion represents more than geographic growth – it signals the agency’s commitment to building a regional powerhouse while maintaining its Malaysian roots and values.

“These awards are a testament to our clients’ trust and our team’s unstoppable spirit,“ Miranda noted. “Winning Growth Agency not only cements our standing in Malaysia but also signals our regional ambition.”

The MSA Awards 2025 results position Invictus Blue as a formidable force in Southeast Asian marketing communications, proving that independent agencies can compete and win against larger multinational competitors through innovation, strategic thinking, and unwavering commitment to excellence.