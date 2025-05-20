Queen arrives in Kelantan for two-day visit

KOTA BHARU: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, arrived here today for a two-day visit.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, upon arrival at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, Her Majesty was greeted by the Sultanah of Kelantan, Sultanah Nur Diana Petra Abdullah, and the Sultan of Kelantan’s sister, Tengku Amalin A’ishah Putri Sultan Ismail Petra.

In attendance accompanying the Queen was Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor.

“This visit marks Her Majesty’s first official visit to the state of Kelantan since His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim ascended the throne as the 17th King of Malaysia,“ read the post.

Raja Zarith Sofiah is scheduled to attend a royal dinner hosted by the Kelantan Sultanah, held in conjunction with the 60th conference and annual general meeting of the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia 2025.

Tomorrow, Her Majesty will officiate the conference and annual general meeting at the Tok Guru Dato’ Bentara Setia hall, Kota Darulnaim Complex.