Queen hosts Hari Raya reception for UTM international students

KUALA LUMPUR: The Queen of Malaysia, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, graciously hosted a Hari Raya Aidilfitri reception for international students of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) at its Johor Bahru campus today.

A post on the official Facebook page of the King, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, stated that after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers, 500 international students from over 10 countries gathered at Block UTM International to enjoy a festive meal featuring briyani rice with chicken, lamb, beef, satay, and traditional desserts.

UTM vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Her Majesty, who also serves as UTM’s chancellor, for her generosity in hosting the gathering, allowing international students unable to return home to experience the festive spirit on campus.

Also present was Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor chief executive officer, Hishamuddin Abd Rahim.