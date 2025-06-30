Queen shares heartfelt memories on Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s birthday

JOHOR BAHRU: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, shared a touching tribute to her eldest son, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, on his 41st birthday today.

The heartfelt message, posted on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page, included cherished family photos and fond memories of his childhood.

Her Majesty recalled the joy of his birth, which coincided with Hari Raya Puasa.

“Tuanku was visiting his aunt when he received the news that I had safely given birth to Tunku Ismail. We celebrated with immense gratitude to Allah,“ she said.

One of the highlights was her playful recollection of Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s love for PlayStation games, particularly FIFA. “He would explain how to pick players and manage a team.

Little did I know he would one day do this in real life,“ she said with humour, referring to his role as owner and manager of Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

She also reminisced about sending him to kindergarten for the first time. “He didn’t want me to leave, so I stood by the window as long as I could,“ she shared.

Another poignant memory was his military training in India, where a local family welcomed him with warmth.

The post concluded with prayers for Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s continued strength and wisdom in serving Johor and Malaysia.