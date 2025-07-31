Qunut Nazilah prayers for ummah well-being, not politics

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The public is advised to use Qunut Nazilah prayers to seek blessings for the Muslim ummah and national well-being, not for political purposes.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan emphasised that religious authorities, including state muftis and scholars, have provided clear guidance on the proper conduct of such supplications.

“Previously, Qunut Nazilah was recited at gatherings due to political differences. We have advised against this, as Islam teaches etiquette in prayer. Supplications should focus on the welfare of the ummah, our nation, and those oppressed, such as Palestinians facing Israeli aggression,” he told reporters after attending the 2025 Penang Maqasid Syariah Seminar.

Zulkifli noted that the ministry is aware of proposals to discuss politically motivated Qunut Nazilah recitations at the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) level. “We are monitoring the situation after issuing advisories. If needed, we will bring this matter to MKI for an official stance,” he added. - Bernama