Quota increase of 1,500 KAFA teachers proves government’s commitment to improving Islamic education - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to increase the quota of Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) teachers by 1,500 people in the 2025 Budget is proof that the government is serious about improving Islamic education in the country, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the quota increase was also to overcome the shortage of KAFA teachers, increase in the number of students and the opening of classes for Students with Special Educational Needs (MBPK).

“The required teacher-student ratio is 1:30 to ensure the effectiveness and quality of teaching and learning (PdP). As of 2024, there are 35,000 KAFA teachers,“ he said during the Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to a question from Sabri Azit (PN-Jerai) about steps taken by the government to further empower KAFA classes to ensure they are always dynamic in line with the changing times towards producing high-quality human capital with noble values.

Mohd Na’im said the government is committed to strengthening Islamic education through the empowerment of KAFA education for it to remain relevant with current developments in line with its education philosophy which is to build a good generation of the ummah.

He said various efforts and approaches have been carried out to improve the quality of KAFA education, namely through aspects of governance and coordination, teacher competency training programmes, periodic review of the curriculum and co-curriculum and improvement of the student performance evaluation system.

Starting next year, Mohd Na’im said, the pre-tahfiz examination will be held at selected KAFA premises and the students involved will be awarded a pre-tahfiz KAFA certificate which is an added value to the existing KAFA Class Assessment Test (UPKK) certificate.

“JAKIM (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia) will continue to support the MADANI government’s aspirations to empower KAFA to remain dynamic and competitive.

“This effort is in line with the goal of Islamic education to produce knowledgeable people, with moral values and successful in this world and the hereafter,“ he said.

In response to a supplementary question from Manndzri Nasib (BN-Tenggara) regarding the method or mechanism used to filter KAFA teachers to ensure their adherence to Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah, Mohd Na’im said JAKIM will evaluate and conduct a thorough process to ensure the appointed KAFA teachers are followers of the sect.