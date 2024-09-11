Race, Religious Issues Threatening Unity Must Be Swiftly Contained – Sultan Nazrin

KUALA KANGSAR: The continued use of religious and racial issues as political tools pose a significant threat to national unity and must be curbed immediately, said the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Sultan Nazrin said that when religion and ethnicity were utilised as legal tender for political gain, excessive rhetoric masked in religious fervour and provocative slogans associated with ethnic identities became more prevalent.

“Such rhetoric and slogans are akin to embers that can ignite a spark—if not swiftly contained, they risk igniting a conflagration of animosity capable of devastating our nation,” said His Royal Highness.

Sultan Nazrin made these remarks during his address at the Pledge of Royalty and Investiture Ceremony in conjunction with his 68th birthday celebration at Istana Iskandariah here today.

The Perak Ruler added that continued provocations involving race and religion could sow distrust among citizens, causing them to drift further from the path of unity.

At this juncture, Sultan Nazrin said the nation needs wise and prudent leadership that instils a sense of ease and comfort among the people, free from prejudice and suspicion, fostering instead an open-minded appreciation for Malaysia’s diversity.

The Sultan said that amid the sensationalised issues of religion and ethnicity, there is an increasing trend of individuals who unabashedly mock the royal institution.

“The Ruler’s role, beyond fulfilling constitutional responsibilities, is vital in bridging tradition with modernisation, enlivening the nation’s rich history and civilisational legacy.

“This legacy, shaped through respectful cultural practices, refined character and the beauty of language, forms the foundation for building a disciplined, advanced, modern and progressive nation. This role is exceedingly relevant and grows more so as our society faces various forms of cultural subversion and sabotage.

“The civilisation we have built is far too valuable to be allowed to crumble due to the actions of individuals and organisations that have a tenuous grasp of tradition and a hollow understanding of decorum.

“Their misguided intellect cannot be followed, nor can their ignorance be taught, yet they possess an overwhelming desire to introduce new order, often voicing and behaving inappropriately while promoting actions that starkly contradict the decorum and refinement of our customs,” he said.

Therefore, Sultan Nazrin called on the people to reject cultural encroachment and firmly oppose both words and deeds that violate the boundaries of custom and decorum.

“We must not permit anyone to become uncivilised or to live devoid of manners and respect for our heritage,” he said.