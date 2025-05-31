INTER MILAN coach Simone Inzaghi believes his side's superb run to the Champions League final can give them the confidence needed to get the better of a much-fancied Paris Saint-Germain team in Saturday's showdown in Munich.

“It is always hugely exciting before every Champions League match, and especially when it is the final. We fully deserve to be here because we have shown huge desire right from our very first match in Manchester,“ Inzaghi told reporters at the Allianz Arena, where the final will be played.

Inter's European campaign began with a 0-0 draw away to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in September, in a rematch with the team that beat them narrowly in the 2023 final in Istanbul.

The Nerazzurri finished fourth in the 36-team league phase, losing just once and conceding only one goal in eight matches.

They then beat Feyenoord in the last 16 before seeing off two of the tournament favourites, Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals and Barcelona in an epic last-four tie.

“These have been great opponents, so our place here is merited even though we know we still have to take the last step, which is the most important one,“ added Inzaghi, who brushed off questions about his future amid speculation he could depart following the final.

It is likely that seven of the players who started the final against City two years ago will again line up for Inter at kick-off against a youthful PSG, with the Italian team's extra experience something that could help them.

“Every game is different, and finals can be decided by key moments,“ he said ahead of the clash with the French side who have, like City, become one of the wealthiest superpowers in the European game over the last decade.

“Two years ago we were not the favourites but we went toe to toe with City on the pitch and maybe we could have deserved more.”

One of the grand old names of the European game, Inter will now have another chance to win their fourth title, following victories in 1964, 1965 and 2010.

However, they must pick themselves up from the disappointment of losing out to Napoli for the Serie A crown last weekend.

“The mental side of the game is important. The players have worked very hard and of course we have put that domestic disappointment to one side,“ said Inzaghi, who has a fully fit squad to choose from.

“The players are all available and so it comes down to me to select my team. The players must not be obsessed, but they need to have the right degree of determination.”