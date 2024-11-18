Rafizi: 13MP to focus on talent development reforms

KANGAR: The 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) emphasises a need for talent development reforms in the country to meet workforce needs in the high-income economic sector, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said as Malaysia is projected to become a developed country by 2027 or 2028, it must foster a supply of highly skilled talent that aligns with high-income economic activities.

“Malaysia’s potential to become a regional economic leader is unquestionable, especially among investors. Therefore, we are proud of the performance of new investments entering Malaysia.

“Our only challenge is that while these investors come in to help drive the country’s economy, they require talent that aligns with their level of technology. Therefore, we prioritise high-value and high-technology investments. In return, they need us to provide (them) skilled talent to join the sector,“ he said.

Rafizi said this at a press conference after the first 13MP engagement session with the Perlis government here today.

He said the government’s effort to supply talent for the high-income economic sector is one of its challenges, and it needs to be evaluated in terms of the country’s education system and educational institutions’ direction. These are the fundamental basis for building the economy envisioned in 13MP.

“... high-income economic activity that is largely no longer about factories or road construction; it’s about creation. So we have to admit that it will be a challenge for our country, as our entire talent development system is good (in terms of) education and training, centred on our previous economy, which is manufacturing and fabrication,“ he said.

In the long term, Rafizi said his ministry is working towards elevating the nation’s economy from ‘Made in Malaysia’ to ‘Made by Malaysia,‘ which can create high-paying job opportunities for the country’s talents without requiring them to work abroad.

“We at the Ministry of Economy always say we want to change from ‘Made in Malaysia’ to ‘Made by Malaysia.’ Currently, ‘Made in Malaysia’ involves assembly work at factories, which often results in lower wages for workers.

“If it’s ‘Made by Malaysia,‘ we design it ourselves, so in planning terms, it’s all (headed) in that direction. However, changing from assembly skills requires different abilities,“ he explained.