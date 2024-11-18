Health Dept to monitor restaurant over viral cleanliness complaints - Perak Health Exco

IPOH: A nasi kandar outlet that went viral for washing its cooking utensils by the drain behind its premises will be monitored by the Perak health department for a month.

State Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affair and National Integration Committee chairman A Sivanesan said the department has been requested to do so after the incident went viral on social media recently.

“The information we received (through a Facebook post) indicated that the restaurant closed at midnight and cleaning of utensils occurred after that, but so far we have yet to receive any official complaint from anyone.

“When we went to the premises, there was no such incident as alleged, but we do not reject the possibility of it happening, we will monitor,” he said at a media conference here today, adding that the department would meet with residents behind the outlet and take statements.

He added that there were two allegations made on Facebook, the first claiming that clean up work after the outlet closed at midnight dragged on till early morning and was disrupting residents, while a 17-second video showed a worker washing utensils by the road behind a premise.

“We will look into both incidents highlighted and we take the matter seriously,” he added.