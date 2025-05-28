KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who became the economy minister in December 2022, part of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet, is known for a myriad of initiatives to improve people’s livelihoods.

Foremost among his initiatives was the proposal to set up the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

He proposed the ambitious idea in May 2023 during a meeting with the Johor state government.

Rafizi emphasised that a special economic zone could further boost business ecosystems and provide greater opportunities by tapping into the strengths of both regions.

This is already paying dividends; in just two years, the JS-SEZ has emerged as an investment destination, attracting international companies and facilitating the establishment of data centres.

In addition, he launched the People’s Income Initiative, better known as Inisiatif Pendapatan Rakyat (IPR), in February 2023, aimed at increasing the income of the poorest households and the B40 group.

Rafizi, who hails from Besut, Terengganu, also advocated for the classification of the T15 income group, which is set to replace the previous B40, M40 and T20 categories.

The initiative was part of national planning and budgeting, especially under development and economic plans such as the 11th Malaysia Plan and the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

The minister also heavily invested his time and effort in the development and implementation of the Central Database Hub (Padu).

This was a data repository for all individuals and households comprising citizens and permanent residents in Malaysia, aimed at improving policy planning and data-driven programme implementation.

However, the project came under criticism amid concerns that the public was compelled to register and disclose their financial and personal details.

Rafizi was also involved in the implementation of the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 (PuTERA35), as part of the government’s strategy to advance Bumiputera development towards making Malaysia a leading regional economy.

Before becoming a minister, the former chartered accountant served at Petronas from 2005 to 2009 as a Senior Manager in Business Planning, Operations and Petrochemical Transaction Technology, and later in Accounting, Budgeting and Taxation. He also held the position of General Manager at Pharmaniaga.

Rafizi also led the Selangor Economic Advisory Office as chief executive.

A former student of Malay College Kuala Kangsar, he also founded INVOKE Malaysia in 2016 — a non-profit organisation focused on political, economic, and social issues — which later evolved into a commercial tech venture.

Rafizi has submitted his resignation letter to the prime minister and will be using up the remainder of his annual leave until June 16, 2025.

The resignation will take effect the next day.

“As is the practice in countries that uphold democratic principles, leaders who lose in party elections should make way for those who have won to take their place in government,” said Rafizi in a statement on Wednesday.

Recently, Rafizi, who held the position of PKR deputy president, lost the party election to Anwar’s daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Following this, questions were raised regarding Rafizi’s position in the Cabinet.