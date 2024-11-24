Raise quality of work, no room for lazy, negligent civil servants - Chief Secretary

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar urged civil servants today to raise the quality of their work, commitment and dedication, in line with the introduction of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

He said that a new era for the public service will be strengthened by the SSPA, which focuses on civil service welfare and wellbeing, as it aims to spur motivation and boost the efficiency of service delivery.

“With the progressive salary system under SSPA, productivity must be raised. There is no room for lazy and negligent civil servants and there are no excuses for being stuck in a rut, without innovation, change or renewal,” he said during his speech at the close of the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform here today.

Recalling his first 100 days as Chief Secretary, Shamsul Azri said important steps have been taken to lay a solid foundation for public service reform.

“The Associated and Integrated (AI) approach that stresses on whole-of-government and whole-of-nation cooperation has united efforts by all parties, in line with the Malaysia MADANI aspiration. The AI approach has been instilled effectively throughout this convention,” he said.

He explained that the Associated concept stresses on complete participation by all parties (whole-of-nation) while Integrated concept stresses on integrated coordination (whole-of-government) between the federal and state governments.

“The combination ensures all voices are heard and becomes the foundation to strengthen service delivery.

“Symbolic to this approach is the adoption of the Kuala Lumpur: Tekad Bersama Perkhidmatan Awam Malaysia Declaration, which represents our firm commitment to conduct comprehensive reforms from the highest levels to the grassroots of the state administration,” he said.

Shamsul Azri was officially appointed as Chief Secretary on Aug 12, replacing Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, who retired.