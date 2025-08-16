Raja Muda of Perlis urges digital literacy via NADI hubs

PADANG BESAR: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, encouraged residents to maximise the benefits of National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) for personal and community growth.

He highlighted the role of 17 NADI centres across Perlis as vital hubs for training, information access, and guidance.

“Let us together take advantage of this opportunity to build a more digitally literate, competitive and progressive society,“ he said during the Perlis Connect programme launch.

The event was attended by Perlis State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rus’sele Eizan and Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Also present were MCMC member Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin and Bernama CEO Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin emphasised that Perlis Connect aims to ensure digital inclusion for all, regardless of background or location.

“The firm commitment shown by the Ministry of Communications, the MCMC, Bernama, telecommunications companies and strategic partners is truly commendable,“ he added.

He noted that digital advancements are bridging gaps between urban and rural areas, creating jobs and improving livelihoods.

The initiative symbolises successful collaboration to ensure widespread digital benefits, he said.

“This integrated effort should be continued and expanded to ensure a continuous impact on the people,“ he stressed.

The programme includes public engagement sessions, cybersecurity awareness, and e-learning opportunities.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin highlighted that digital transformation goes beyond infrastructure, requiring trust and ethical practices.

“I envision a younger generation that is tech-savvy, confident senior citizens and youth with leadership spirit and responsibility,“ he said.

Perlis Connect, a joint effort by MCMC and Bernama, educates the public on safe internet usage and roaming awareness.

It also promotes NADI facilities and supports local entrepreneurs in marketing their products.

The event featured pocket talks on anti-bullying, reinforcing government efforts to curb bullying among students. - Bernama