Avoid vigilantism over Jalur Gemilang issues, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The public has been advised against taking vigilante action over offences involving the Jalur Gemilang flag.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stressed that investigations and legal proceedings must be left to the authorities.

“Don’t act as the police, lawyers and judge (as) it’s wrong, leave it to the police to investigate, leave it to the AGC to prosecute and leave it to the courts to make a decision,” he said.

Fahmi spoke after launching the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang Flag 2025 campaign at Institut Pendidikan Guru (IPG) Kampus Bahasa Melayu.

He acknowledged reports of individuals being questioned by police after a rally aimed at ‘teaching’ certain parties.

Fahmi encouraged Malaysians to address Jalur Gemilang-related issues constructively.

“If we see a Jalur Gemilang that has fallen, we should raise it back up. If it has faded, we replace it with a new one. If it’s improperly flown, we correct it with our own hands.”

He emphasised the need for civil behaviour during the national month celebrations.

The event featured a Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Convoy with 73 vehicles from various agencies.

A Safe Internet campaign was also held to promote ethical online practices among teacher trainees.

Jalur Gemilang kits were distributed under the ‘1 House 1 Jalur Gemilang’ initiative. - Bernama