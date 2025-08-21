Raja Muda of Perlis urges mosque officials to uphold good conduct and morals

KANGAR: The Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail has decreed that mosque officials and committee members must always observe good manners and morals in every aspect of administration and community interactions.

He stated that maintaining trustworthiness, sincerity, courtesy, and mutual respect among congregants while avoiding disputes forms the foundation for blessings and effective service.

“A mosque is a centre of worship, education, unity, and welfare,” he said when officiating the Perlis mosque officials and committee members conference at Dewan Warisan here today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin specifically called on the 101 mosques and 209 surau in the state to serve as exemplary models for the community.

“Let mosques serve as centres that radiate the light of knowledge, morals, and unity for the community,” he added.

He emphasised that mosque management should explore innovative approaches beyond conventional practices to provide added value to congregants.

“The establishment of food banks or community kitchens to assist the asnaf deserves attention,” he suggested.

He also proposed agro-community projects such as small farms or hydroponic cultivation that could serve as food sources and generate additional funds for management.

In terms of environmental sustainability, the Raja Muda highlighted efforts such as saving electricity and water as having great potential to reduce mosque operating costs.

He specifically mentioned green energy initiatives like solar panel installations as valuable contributions to sustainability.

In a separate statement issued by Istana Arau, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin advised the people to steer clear of bullying and to foster a culture of respect and empathy.

He stressed that one must never ridicule or mock another’s weaknesses but rather offer words of encouragement to nurture self-confidence.

“By rejecting the culture of bullying and cultivating respect and empathy, we can create an atmosphere of harmony, safety, and well-being for all,” he said at the state banquet in conjunction with the 65th Malaysian Schools Sports Council Athletics Championships.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin expressed hope that the championship would serve as a platform to strengthen bonds and foster sportsmanship while developing new talents capable of bringing glory to their respective states and Malaysia. – Bernama