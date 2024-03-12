Raja Muda of Selangor officiates 50th anniversary of Kuan Tien Keng temple

KLANG: The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, officiated the 50th anniversary celebration of the Kuan Tien Keng temple in Pandamaran here tonight.

Tengku Amir Shah arrived at 8 pm and was welcomed by Selangor state assembly Speaker Lau Weng San and State Human Resources and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman V Papparaidu.

Also in attendance were Selangor Deputy Police Chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi, Klang Mayor Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain and Kuan Tien Keng temple chairman Tan Sri Dr Jason Goh Teck Chai.

Goh, when met at the event, said the Raja Muda of Selangor expressed hope that the temple would expand its charitable efforts to include support for the development and welfare of athletes in Selangor.

“His Highness suggested that we should also be involved in the care of athletes apart from our ongoing charity work. I warmly welcome this suggestion and will strive to implement it as best as possible, whether through scholarships or other suitable assistance,” he said.

Goh also took the opportunity to thank all parties who supported the temple over the years, particularly the police for maintaining security and harmony around the temple.

During the event, the Raja Muda of Selangor presented contributions to several organisations, including Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak-Anak Yatim dan Fakir Miskin Baitul Sakinah As Shariff Selangor, Bait Al-Mawaddah elderly care centre managed by the Selangor Zakat Board, Grace Home Klang Welfare Association, Good Samaritan Home for Christian orphans in Selangor, and the Chik Sin Thong Klang and Pantai Elderly Care Association.

Founded in 1974 by Goh Kim Bok, the Kuan Tien Keng temple serves as a place of worship for Taoist followers and actively participates in various welfare programmes, particularly those supporting the elderly, underprivileged individuals, and orphans.