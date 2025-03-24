Ramadan charity work spreads goodwill in Egypt

PETALING JAYA: As Ramadan unfolds, young Malaysians are stepping up to make a difference through charity work in Egypt, spreading smiles by providing Special Iftar for Ummah meals and Waqf Quran donations to those in need through the Better Ramadan project.

For Muhammad Zaimul Aqwa Mohd Za’im, charity is not just an act of kindness but a calling. Despite his demanding studies in dentistry at Al-Azhar University in Egypt, the 20-year-old dedicates his time to humanitarian efforts, believing that Ramadan is about personal devotion and uplifting others.

For him, Ramadan serves as the best time to extend a helping hand to the less fortunate, embodying the true spirit of compassion and generosity.

“This Ramadan, I had the privilege of distributing the Quran to tahfiz students, providing iftar meals to orphans and the underprivileged, and delivering the ‘Box of Happiness’ to Palestinians. Seeing their gratitude fills my heart in ways words cannot describe.”

He said through his involvement with Youth of Strength and Happiness Egypt, he has the opportunity to participate in various initiatives that have touched countless lives.

He also said witnessing the positive outcomes of these efforts has been the driving force behind his continued dedication to charity work.

“One of the most memorable experiences throughout my volunteering journey has been working alongside volunteers from different countries.

“We share the same spirit and determination to help those in need. This experience has truly inspired me while fostering a deep sense of unity.”

Muhammad Zaimul said for this year’s project, hundreds of iftar meals and copies of the Quran have been distributed to underprivileged individuals, ensuring more individuals can break their fast with dignity and strengthen their faith during the blessed month.

He said more than 15 countries, including Malaysia, China, the United States, India, Somalia and Egypt, have participated in various projects, with over 100 individuals joining the initiatives.

“It showcases how the spirit of Ramadan unites individuals from different backgrounds for a common goal, helping those in need while strengthening bonds of brotherhood and solidarity.

“Ramadan brings us together, reminding us that kindness knows no boundaries. The smallest act of giving could mean the world to someone struggling.”

However, balancing charity work with his studies is a challenge, requiring careful time management and selective roles to contribute effectively without compromising his academics.

“This initiative is among my ways of making the most of my time by participating in volunteer work, with the hope of setting an example for society, especially younger generations.

“Many young individuals want to contribute but often do not know where to start. By connecting them with ongoing initiatives, more people can get involved in charitable work.”

He acknowledged that there has been a significant increase in youth participation in charity work as social media, awareness of global humanitarian issues and structured efforts have made it easier for young people to take part.

He said to ensure the sustainability of these efforts, there is a need to strengthen support for initiatives that operate beyond Ramadan, adding that encouraging consistent participation is crucial.

“With a spirit of unity and sincerity in giving, I hope more individuals, especially young generations, will be inspired to continue contributing to the community.

“Ramadan is a month of blessings but the spirit of giving should extend beyond it. Every act of kindness, when done with dedication and sincerity, could create a lasting impact.”

Usamah, a 10-year-old Palestinian, expressed his joy upon receiving his first copy of the Quran.

“I have never had my own Quran before but now I can read it every day. It has inspired me to start memorising and teaching others what I learn.”