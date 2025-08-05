MACC detains Home Ministry officers, public individual

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed its arrest of two Home Ministry officers and a member of the public.

In a statement, today, MACC stated that the arrest of the two officers and the individual was done during an operation which ran from 1pm to 5pm in Putrajaya yesterday.

The trio, the commission stated, were detained to assist in investigations following information received regarding a bribery case linked to speeding up applications for citizenship confirmation applications.

“The Home Ministry is providing full cooperation to the MACC in carrying out investigations into this case.”

Currently, all three individuals are having their statements recorded at the MACC headquarters for further investigation.