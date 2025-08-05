JOB scams are on the rise, with fraudsters impersonating JobStreet through phone calls, claiming that “your resume has been approved.”

However, one Malaysian woman was left both stunned and frustrated—not by a scam alert—but by a bizarre request from a prospective employer.

In a Threads post, user @azweenmuzanicantik shared her strange interview experience after applying for a Project Engineer position.

According to the screenshot of their conversation, the employer had an unusual requirement: all female employees must have their hair cut short for three months.

“All female staff, I’ll cut their hair short for three months. I am a former hairstylist and I want a short and neat look that follows the standard haircut policy. I will only cut the hair once,“ the employer stated in the message.

The odd requirement left her baffled, prompting her to question its relevance to the job role.

She added that she asked the employer what cutting her hair had to do with the position.

To her disbelief, he replied, “I support a cancer NGO, so I want my staff to feel what cancer patients go through.”

That was the last straw for @azweenmuzanicantik, who immediately ended the call.

“Right after that, I hung up the phone. If the boss is already crazy before I even start the job, I can’t imagine how it’ll be if I work there!” she wrote.

Malaysian netizens were quick to express their horror at the bizarre requirement, with many suspecting it to be a scam.

“This is a scammer, sis. Not a legit company. There are so many like this now. They really impersonate JobStreet, coming from some random company,“ one user commented.

Others even claimed to have encountered the same employer.

“Oh please! I think I know this guy. He always approaches people with the same excuse, loves to look at women’s hair, offers to cut their hair for free, and uses the excuse of doing CSR with a cancer society. But when asked for details, he never provides any. And yes, he even approaches women who wear hijabs!” shared @paws_n_tails.

“I think I know this company, haha. I applied before, and they asked if I could cut my hair short because the company owner is a cancer supporter,“ added @uteen_kufa.

