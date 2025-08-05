Ramanan backs Nurul Izzah for PKR deputy president post

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR deputy information chief I Datuk Seri R. Ramanan has personally expressed support for Nurul Izzah Anwar to contest the party’s deputy president post for the 2025-2028 term.

The Sungai Buloh MP said this is because Nurul Izzah is seen as someone with international influence and very high integrity, which would benefit the party.

“In terms of qualifications, she’s definitely qualified -- not only does she have vast political experience, she also has a strong public image in Malaysia and is globally recognised. So in my view, she’s truly deserving.

“I see Nurul Izzah as someone transparent, with direction and foresight. She has never taken a break or said she didn’t want to serve. If some do not wish to serve or want to serve in a different way, then they should not hold any position at all,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the opening of the Franchise International Malaysia (FIM 2025) exhibition and the ASEAN Franchise Convention (AFC) 2025 Declaration at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

Ramanan also dismissed claims by certain quarters that the nomination of Prime Minister and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter to contest the deputy president post amounts to nepotism. He argued that logically, it is a democratic contest and not an appointment.

“If Nurul Izzah were appointed by her father, then yes, that would be nepotism. But this is a party election for deputy president; she is contesting, not being appointed.

“We have 30,000 members, party leaders representing three races to decide who becomes deputy president, vice-presidents and members of the Central Leadership Council (MPP). So to me, the issue of nepotism doesn’t arise because she’ll be elected, if she wins,” he said.

He added that more than two-thirds of PKR’s 222 divisions have expressed support for her candidacy, reflecting the party’s grassroots democracy.

“To me, this represents the grassroots’ wishes. Based on what I’ve seen, more than 150 divisions, or two-thirds, have nominated her,” he said.

Ramanan also said he submitted his nomination form to contest the vice-president post yesterday.

Yesterday, Nurul Izzah, who is a PKR vice-president, said she will make the best decision regarding calls from grassroots members and party leaders for her to contest the deputy president post in the 2025-2028 term.

In a Facebook post, Nurul Izzah, who is also Penang PKR chief, said the decision must balance consensus, camaraderie and meaningful reforms for all party members.

Nominations for the 2025 PKR central leadership elections, including for Youth and Women’s Wings, are being held online over two days starting today.

The PKR National Congress will be held from May 21 to 24 in Johor Bahru.