PETALING JAYA: Former Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy pleaded not guilty on 17 counts of criminal breach of trust during his tenure as Penang Hindu Endowments Board (PHEB) chairman.

The 76-year-old was charged at Special Corruption Sessions Court in Butterworth and made the plea before Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah today, Sinar Harian reported.

Ramasamy, who was PHEB chairman from 2010 to 2023 has been reported for alleged abuse of power involving a total amount of RM859,131 of the board’s funds without approvals.

The charges were brought under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides that a conviction carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, whipping, and a fine.