Rape and incest reports surge 22% in Kelantan - Police

KOTA BHARU: The number of rape and incest cases in Kelantan has increased but investigations showed that many were consensual sex, said Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

He said 252 cases were reported in 2024 compared to 206 cases in 2023, an increase of 22.3 per cent, and what is more worrying is that some of those involved were as young as 10 years old.

Among the factors contributing to this situation are family conflicts, parental neglect, underage love affairs, and easy accessibility of pornographic materials on mobile phones, he told a press conference here today.

“I want to stress that police alone cannot tackle this issue effectively. It should involve all quarters, including educational institutions, the community, imams, village heads and parents,” he added.

Mohd Yusoff said there were also cases of teenage girls bringing boys home without objection from their parents.

“Many students also keep pornographic photos or videos on their handphones. Some even recorded themselves naked and sent the images to their newfound friends on social media,” he added.