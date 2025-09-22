Rapid Rail to launch real-time train crowd monitoring system in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd will introduce a real-time train crowd monitoring system that allows passengers to see which train coaches are full before arrival.

Acting chief executive officer Nor Azmi Mohd Yusof stated this initiative addresses congestion for over one million daily users of Klang Valley’s rail network.

He explained the system will display real-time data on train crowd density by coach to help passengers queue more efficiently.

Rapid Rail is also upgrading its CCTV surveillance system to artificial intelligence-based technology across all facilities.

The new AI-enabled system will offer better surveillance and detect suspicious behaviour and dangerous objects.

It will also identify gender-specific coach usage to support women-only coach enforcement.

Nor Azmi noted these enhancements align with Rapid Rail’s commitment to passenger safety and comfort.

Women make up approximately 60% of the company’s daily ridership according to his statement.

Women-only coaches have already been introduced on the MRT Kajang and Putrajaya lines and the Ampang and Sri Petaling LRT lines.

Addressing fare concerns, Nor Azmi clarified that fare adjustments require Ministry of Transport approval.

He confirmed no directive for fare changes has been received from the ministry or Prasarana. – Bernama