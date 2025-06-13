KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) has opened three new lanes at the Rawang Selatan Toll Plaza in a move expected to ease congestion for drivers heading towards Gamuda Gardens and Kundang.

The toll plaza handles nearly 29,000 vehicles daily, and the expansion is projected to ease up to 19 per cent of peak-hour traffic, the highway operator said in a statement today.

PLUS said the new lanes should shorten travel times and reduce stress for road users, while also benefiting surrounding communities including Rawang, Kundang and Sungai Buloh.

The initiative was delivered with support from the Ministry of Works, the Malaysian Highway Authority, the Public Works Department and developer Gamuda Bhd.

PLUS added that it remained committed to improving infrastructure and user comfort along the North-South Expressway corridor.