KUALA LUMPUR: More than four decades of Malaysia’s rich history, captured through the nostalgic lens of Bernama photojournalists, are being brought to life at the Bernama Images booth during the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 Carnival at Sunway Putra Mall.

Bernama Photo marketing officer Fatiha Ghazali said the booth has drawn strong interest from visitors, many of whom were intrigued by the historic photographs and eager to learn the stories behind them.

“Most visitors were curious about the photo displays and asked why these particular images were showcased. We explained that every news report published by Bernama is accompanied by photographs to provide visual context.

“The images displayed here are part of the news photo archive uploaded to the Bernama Images platform, spanning from the 1980s to the present day,” she said when met at the carnival.

Fatiha said Bernama has undertaken a digitisation initiative to scan and preserve older images taken before the digital era, ensuring they remain accessible.

“In addition to our photo archive, we aim to make the most of our resources by producing publications. Since we have both the images and accompanying information, we’re able to create complete and meaningful products,” she added.

Among the publications are special pictorial collections commemorating official state events and visits by foreign dignitaries, published in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Office and Istana Negara.

Bernama Radio producer Nor Hayati Yaakub said the Mini Konti Bernama booth was designed to enhance public engagement, particularly with those interested in journalism and in understanding how news is broadcast.

“We have invited guests and sponsors to share their insights and latest updates through live segments at the booth,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) marketing officer Mohd Hizaimi Senin said that DBP is showcasing works by National Laureates, as well as a timeless collection featuring 28 titles by recipients of the SEA Write Award, launched during the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair 2025.

He said the featured literary figures include Lim Swee Tin, Suhaimi Muhammad and Othman Puteh, names that continue to resonate with literary enthusiasts.

He added that DBP also showcased a wide range of genres, including children’s novels, dictionaries, and magazines to ensure the exhibition offers something for all segments of society.

“One of the bestsellers was The Myth of the Lazy Native by Syed Hussein Alatas, which recorded sales of around 500 copies during the book fair.

“Also introduced was the Penghayatan Hadis 40 children’s book series, comprising 10 titles aimed at instilling noble values in young readers based on the sayings of Prophet Muhammad,” said Mohd Hizaimi.

The three-day carnival, which began on Friday, is part of the HAWANA 2025 celebration, officially launched today by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

HAWANA’s theme this year is “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics”.

Organised by the Ministry of Communications with Bernama as the implementing agency, the event aims to honour the vital role and contributions of journalists in the nation’s development.