PETALING JAYA: As Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2025 approaches, Malaysian shoppers are shifting their purchasing habits, prioritising digital transactions, early planning, and budget-conscious spending.

A recent survey by global market research firm Milieu Insight highlights the increasing influence of e-commerce, cashless payments, and strategic planning on festive shopping trends.

Amid rising living costs, Malaysians are seeking convenience, affordability, and quality while upholding their Raya traditions.

The study, which surveyed 501 Malaysians aged 16 to 55 and above, found that while family gatherings and gift-giving remain integral to Raya celebrations, practical factors such as cost savings, convenience and flexible payment options are shaping shopping decisions this year.

The survey revealed that 36% of Malaysians plan to purchase their Hari Raya clothes in March, making it the peak shopping month for festive attire.

While some prefer planning ahead, only 6% start shopping in Jan and 17% in Feb.

Interestingly, 18% of respondents had already completed their shopping, while 22% said they would not be buying new clothes this year, possibly due to economic considerations or sustainability concerns.

Demographic insights show that younger shoppers, particularly those aged 16-24, are more likely to wait until March, with 42% making last-minute purchases.

Women (40%) are more likely to delay shopping until March compared to men (33%), while more men (24%) had completed their purchases early compared to women (12%).

Malaysians are increasingly turning to cashless transactions, with 53% preferring e-wallets over physical cash for their festive purchases due to convenience and security.

The Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) option is also gaining popularity, especially among younger consumers, with 18% opting for this flexible payment method.

E-commerce remains the top choice for Raya shopping, with 83% of respondents favouring Shopee for festive essentials.

Social commerce is also making waves, with 33% of consumers shopping via platforms like TikTok Shop, highlighting the growing influence of interactive live shopping experiences.

When it comes to brand preferences, 38% of shoppers are open to trying new brands this year, with this trend particularly strong among Gen Z consumers at 48%. However, 37% prefer sticking to familiar brands, while 25% have no specific preference.

Support for local businesses remains strong, with 60% of Malaysians choosing homegrown brands over international alternatives, emphasising cultural authenticity, local craftsmanship and economic sustainability.

Only 8% of respondents favoured overseas brands, presenting an opportunity for businesses to connect with consumers by highlighting local heritage and quality.

Budgeting plays a crucial role in Raya preparations, with shoppers focusing on quality over quantity.

Clothing remains a significant expense, with 25% setting aside RM101 to RM200 for new outfits. Meanwhile, 26% are allocating RM201 to RM300 for hampers and gifts, maintaining the tradition of festive giving.

For businesses, a digital-first approach will be key to attracting consumers this festive season. Early-bird promotions, seamless e-commerce experiences, and flexible payment options like BNPL can help brands meet evolving consumer demands.

With more Malaysians shopping online and supporting local businesses, brands that align with these trends, offering convenience, affordability and digital engagement, will have a competitive edge in the Raya 2025 marketplace.