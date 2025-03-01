Read and accept King’s decree on prisoner pardon - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked the relevant parties to understand and accept the King of Malaysia’s statement regarding applications for pardon or reduction of sentence for prisoners.

The Prime Minister was asked about the Istana Negara statement today which stated that an application for pardon or reduction of sentence for any prisoner must be submitted by the prisoner himself for consideration by the Pardons Board chaired by the King of Malaysia.

“You must read, digest, and accept the decree of His Majesty’s statement,“ he said when met by reporters after spending time visiting Lestari Niaga MADANI@KL 2 and enjoying lunch at the Section 10 Wangsa Maju Hawker Centre here today.

Asked whether the Istana Negara statement was related to the ‘Solidarity with Najib Razak’ gathering at the Palace of Justice, Putrajaya next Monday, Anwar said “you must read” (Istana Negara statement).

ALSO READ: Pardon: Application by prisoner, prerogative power of the Agong

Istana Negara in a statement today announced that the King has the prerogative power in accordance with the provisions of Article 42(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution to grant pardon, deferment of sentence and relief for any offence committed in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, in addition to being able to remit, suspend or mitigate any sentence imposed by the court for such offence.

Earlier, the Prime Minister, who arrived at about 12.30 pm, was received by Setiawangsa MP, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, who is also the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, as well as members of the public who were pleasantly surprised with the presence of the top national leader at the premises.

Anwar also mingled with food stall traders at the food court, accompanied by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.