KUALA LUMPUR: Applications for a pardon or remission of a sentence must be submitted by the prisoner concerned for consideration by the Pardons Board, which is chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
Istana Negara, in a statement today, stated that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has prerogative powers under Article 42(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution.
This provision grants the Yang di-Pertuan Agong the power to grant pardons, reprieves and respites for offences committed within the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya.
His Majesty may also remit, suspend, or commute sentences imposed by the courts for such offences.
“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong exercises this authority with the advice of the Pardons Board, which is chaired by His Majesty.
“Therefore, any party wishing to propose pardon or remission of sentence for a prisoner must ensure the application is submitted by the prisoner for consideration by the Pardons Board chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the next meeting,“ read the statement.
Istana Negara also reminded all parties to respect the Federal Constitution and adhere to the laws.