KUALA LUMPUR: The recent shooting at a shopping mall in Setia Alam, Selangor, has highlighted the need to improve security guard training modules, both in theoretical and practical aspects.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the proposed improvements would cover arrests and seizures, patrolling and restricted-area security, as well as effective communication.

“Public safety is a priority in moments like these. The initial response by security guards, their roles and responsibilities at the scene before police arrive have been discussed following the recent incident,” he said during the winding-up session of the Royal Address debate for the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Dewan Rakyat today.

On Feb 8, media reports stated that a shooting at a shopping mall in Setia Alam had left a cleaning worker injured.

He said the ministry serves as the regulatory body responsible for issuing licences to security companies, an industry valued between RM10 billion and RM12 billion annually.

“There are an estimated 1,200 licensed security companies. Before they can operate, security guards must undergo training modules provided by the police.

“This recent incident introduces a new dimension to security considerations, as it took place in a shopping mall where public safety is at risk. The mall had engaged a licensed security company,” he said.

He added that security guidelines for business premises are already in place under the Fire and Rescue Department, local authorities, and the Inspector-General of Police’s Standing Orders.