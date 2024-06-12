Recognising prediabetes symptoms key to preventing diabetes

KUALA LUMPUR: Diabetes is among the most feared non-communicable diseases due to its potential to trigger complications that can lead to kidney disease, heart disease and stroke.

Despite various efforts by the government to raise public awareness about the dangers of diabetes, Malaysia continues to record the highest prevalence of the disease in Southeast Asia.

In August, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad was quoted as saying that one out of six Malaysians have diabetes.

However, this lifestyle disease can be prevented if the public takes note of prediabetes symptoms which are early warning signs of a possible future diagnosis of diabetes.

Prediabetes is a condition where a person’s blood sugar levels are relatively elevated but not high enough to be categorised as diabetes.

Prediabetes symptoms

According to Dr Teoh Wei Leng, consultant endocrinologist at Sunway Medical Centre in Bandar Sunway, Selangor, prediabetes usually does not present with symptoms.

However, when symptoms do occur, they may include frequent urination, fatigue, blurred vision, numbness in the hands or feet, slow-healing wounds and unexpected weight loss.

“There are also certain signs that can indicate prediabetes, such as having patches of skin on the neck, armpits or groin that are darker than other areas of the body,” she told Bernama.

Dr Teoh added although prediabetes may not always progress to diabetes, it is crucial for individuals to manage the condition as it increases the risk of developing diabetes.

“According to the American Diabetes Association, those aged around 45 who are identified as having prediabetes have a nine to 14 percent risk of developing diabetes within 10 years,” she said.

What is most concerning, she added, is that an increasing number of young people in Malaysia, including children, are being diagnosed with prediabetes, particularly those who are overweight.

Risks

Dr Teoh explained individuals with unmanaged prediabetes are at a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a condition that can trigger various other health complications.

“Type 2 diabetes is a lifelong disease where the body either cannot produce enough insulin or cannot use insulin effectively.

“Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. Insulin resistance or deficiency in the body can cause blood sugar levels to become excessively high.

“High blood sugar is highly toxic to blood vessels and internal organs. Therefore, diabetes is not just a sugar-related issue but it also affects other organs, ultimately leading to conditions such as heart disease, stroke, cholesterol problems, hypertension and kidney disease,” she said.

She added if diabetes among the country’s population remains uncontrolled, Malaysia will continue to face significant burdens, not only financially but also through reduced productivity due to the loss of workforce.

Last year, the Ministry of Health revealed that the government spends RM4.9 billion annually to manage diabetes, with an estimated 3.9 million adults in the country currently living with the disease.

According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2019, the prevalence of diabetes among adults aged 18 and above has been on an upward trend – from 11.2 percent in 2011 to 13.4 percent in 2015 and 18.3 percent in 2019.

“Type 2 diabetes is mainly attributed to our diet and lifestyle. The best treatment for diabetes patients is to lose weight, adopt a healthier lifestyle by engaging in physical activity and maintain a balanced diet,” Dr Teoh added.

Citing the findings of NHMS 2023, she said 95.1 percent of Malaysians fail to consume the recommended five servings of fruits and vegetables daily.

“The same survey also found that nearly 80 percent of Malaysians do not engage in the recommended level of physical activity, which is 150 minutes per week,” she said.

Control sugar intake

Meanwhile, Sunway Medical Centre paediatrician and paediatric endocrinologist Dr Ch’ng Tong Wooi said overeating and obesity are exposing the younger generation, particularly children, to prediabetes and diabetes.

“Controlling intake of sugar in daily food consumption is important, especially for children, as excessive calorie consumption leads to obesity, which is a major contributor to type 2 diabetes in young people.

“Foods high in refined carbohydrates, such as kuih, cakes and pastries, also increase the risk of obesity, which indirectly leads to diabetes,” she said.

She also said her observations of late have shown a rise in diabetes diagnoses among children which she finds worrying, with most of the cases linked to obesity and unhealthy lifestyles, including lack of exercise.

As such, she advised parents whose children are overweight or have a family history of diabetes to take their children for blood tests for early detection.

“It’s important to remember that diabetes cannot be cured but it can be managed with proper health and lifestyle practices,” she added.