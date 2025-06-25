Benfica stuns Bayern Munich to top Club World Cup group

Benfica shocked Bayern Munich with a 1-0 win in the Club World Cup on Tuesday, securing top spot in Group C. Andreas Schjelderup’s 13th-minute strike proved decisive, handing the Portuguese side a historic victory over the Bundesliga champions.

The win marks Benfica’s first triumph over Bayern in 14 official matches, following a shaky start to the tournament with a 2-2 draw against Boca Juniors and a dominant 6-0 win over Auckland City. The result ensures Benfica advances to the round of 16, where they will face either Chelsea or Esperance de Tunis.

Manager Bruno Lage praised his team’s resilience and urged supporters to trust the process. “We went into this game with a lot of confidence. The first half was very good, we created the best chances to score,“ Lage said. “People need to believe more in the work we are doing. No one believed we were going to win against Bayern.”

Lage emphasized the importance of humility ahead of their next challenge. “Now we have to stay humble, recover, rest as much as possible, and go into the game with the same ambitions.”