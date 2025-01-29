KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will build a school, hospital and mosque as an initial effort to assist in the reconstruction of Gaza, Palestine, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the reconstruction would be jointly carried out in collaboration with the people and private sector.

“This is a part of our efforts, the sacrifices of the communities and the people. May Allah protect us and guarantee the safety of Gaza and Palestine,” he said via a video recording today.

Anwar said the reconstruction of Gaza would involve joint efforts by the Japanese and Malaysian governments, which intend to establish and launch funds through the East Asia programme.

On Jan 18, Anwar was reported to have said that the reconstruction of Gaza, which was almost entirely destroyed due to Israeli attacks since October 2023, is estimated to cost over US$1 trillion,

He said that such a substantial amount is required because key facilities such as mosques, schools, hospitals and homes have been demolished.

Anwar also said that Japan had invited Malaysia to co-chair the Conference on Cooperation among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD), focusing on Gaza’s reconstruction.

Meanwhile, Anwar posted on Facebook that the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, following the atrocities that claimed more than 46,000 lives and left over two million Palestinians homeless, should be welcomed with plans for Gaza’s recovery.

“Let us offer prayers and hopes that Allah SWT continues to provide protection for Gaza and Palestine as well as bless every effort and sacrifice we make in giving them new hope, Insya-Allah,” he said.

Previously, Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Jassim Al Thani, who is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that mediation efforts involving Qatar, Egypt and the United States succeeded in achieving a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, as well as a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel.

The agreement, which came into effect on Jan 19, among others stipulates that Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees.