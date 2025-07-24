Recycled souvenirs boost tourism in Mersing with eco-friendly crafts

MERSING: Bottle caps and discarded boxes are finding new life as creative souvenirs in Mersing, drawing both local and foreign tourists. The Mersing Souvenir House (MSH) initiative, funded by a RM100,000 SejaTi MADANI grant, showcases the town’s identity through marine-themed handicrafts.

Manager Ahmad Firdaus Shaik Omar, 43, explained that the project highlights Mersing’s uniqueness with products like keychains, fridge magnets, and T-shirts. “Visitors can take home something special that represents our area,“ he said during a recent visit to Kampung Air Puteri MSH.

The initiative, launched last October, also provides workshops for tourists and students. Ahmad Firdaus, who is also Mersing Tourism Association secretary, noted that the project employs locals, including persons with disabilities and asnaf, boosting their income.

MSH plans to expand by setting up a recycling centre for larger-scale production. “We hope to secure a recycling machine to improve efficiency,“ he added. Recently, 20 students from France participated in a workshop, learning to craft turtle replicas and play traditional games like gasing. - Bernama