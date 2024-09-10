PUTRAJAYA: A recycling factory in Banting, Selangor was fined RM100,000 by the Sepang Sessions Court yesterday for failing to ensure the safety, health and welfare of its workers.

The fine was imposed by Judge Amir Affendy Hamzah.

According to the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (JKKP), in a statement today, Best Eternity Recycle Technology Sdn Bhd, which owned the factory and was represented by the factory manager during the court proceeding, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The factory is the first workplace to be prosecuted following the enforcement of the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022 on June 1 this year, it said.

According to the statement, the factory was found to have not provided a safe work system in the ‘paper roll’ inspection resulting in a fatal accident involving a worker at 6 pm last Aug 10.

In not doing so, the factory had violated provisions under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Act 2022, it said.

As such, JKKP reminds all industry players to comply with all stipulated regulations and strict action will be taken against any individual or company that violates them.