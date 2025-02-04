Reduced rainfall causes sharp drop in water levels at Teluk Bahang, Air Itam dams - PBAPP

GEORGE TOWN: The Teluk Bahang and Air Itam Dams in Penang have experienced a significant drop in water levels due to reduced rainfall in their catchment areas during the first quarter of this year.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan, said as of March 31, the water level at the Teluk Bahang Dam was at 47.3 per cent, down from 61.7 per cent at the start of the year.

Similarly, the Air Itam Dam’s water level dropped to 55.7 per cent, a decrease of 21 per cent.

“Although the Teluk Bahang Dam was not full at the start of the year, PBAPP has been reducing the daily water release to conserve the available supply, as rainfall in the catchment area has been much lower than usual,“ Pathmanathan said in a statement today.

As for the Air Itam Dam, he said the rainfall has been the lowest in the past eight years, adding that PBAPP is working to stabilise the dam’s water level throught the implementation of the Air Itam Dam Action Plan 2025 (AIDAP 2025).

Looking ahead, Pathmanathan said that PBAPP will continue to monitor the water levels at both dams and will reduce water releases as needed, while ensuring that daily water supply remains as stable as possible.

With the support of the state government, PBAPP plans to request assistance from the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) for cloud seeding opearations over the dams’ catchment areas.

“We hope that NADMA and RMAF will respond before the Teluk Bahang Dam’s water level falls below 40 per cent as this is an ideal period for cloud seeding due to favourable weather conditions between the monsoon seasons,” he said.

Pathmanathan also urged the 67,000 residents relying on the water supply from these two dams to use it wisely as reducing consumption is key to preserving the remaining water reserves.

The Teluk Bahang Dam serves the areas of Teluk Bahang, Batu Ferringhi, Tanjung Bungah, and Tanjong Tokong, while the Air Itam Dam supplies water to Air Itam, Farlim, and Paya Terubong.