Refer to PKR’s election committee on re-election, says Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remains tight-lipped about the possibility of re-election in several of the party’s divisions.

This followed a handful of PKR’s bigwigs, believed to be aligned to its party deputy president Rafizi Ramli, losing out to their respective opponents in the party’s divisional poll.

They include present cabinet members and MPs who are well recognised by the public.

“You need to ask the JPP (party’s election committee),“ the prime minister said in response to questions on the party polls right before entering his car at the Seri Perdana Complex, here, today.

He had earlier attended the Home Ministry’s Hari Raya celebrations.

Among prominent politicians that were present include Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

The recently concluded PKR divisional election saw heavyweights such as Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Deputy Unity Minister K. Saraswathy lost the Setiawangsa division chief and the Bukit Bintang division chief posts respectively.

Also defeated was Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim, who lost the contest for the Hang Tuah Jaya division deputy chief.

Other MPs that lost the party elections include Batu MP P. Prabakaran, Wangsa Maju MP Zahir Hassan, Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail and Sungai Siput MP S. Kesavan.