Refrain from making speculations on Middle East: Malaysian Embassy in Amman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Embassy in Amman, Jordan has advised Malaysians to remain calm and refrain from making any speculation regarding the developments in the Middle East.

The embassy, in an advisory posted on its Facebook account on Tuesday, also advises Malaysians to stay updated only through credible news sources regarding the crisis that is unfolding in the region.

“The Embassy of Malaysia is in regular contact with the local authorities regarding the latest developments in Jordan to ensure the welfare of Malaysian citizens in this country,” the announcement read.

According to the embassy, although surrounded by nations that are involved in conflicts, Jordan is a country that is safe, calm, and not affected by the ongoing conflict.

For inquiries, the embassy can be reached via e-mail: mwamman@kln.gov.my or phone: +962-6-5902400 (office hours) / +962785902400 (officer in charge).